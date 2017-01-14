January 14, 2017

FLASHBACK: JOHN LEWIS (D-GA) COMPARES JOHN McCAIN AND SARAH PALIN TO GEORGE WALLACE (D-AL).

Is there any Republican president or presidential candidate Lewis hasn’t cried wolf over?

Related: “Lewis is invariably described as a ‘civil rights icon,’ but the man is an utter fraud. He has been coasting on his 50-year-old reputation for decades,” John Hinderaker writes today at Power Line. “There is no reason to treat John Lewis with kid gloves, and Donald Trump doesn’t do so. This morning he used his favorite medium to respond to Lewis’s slanders…Trump could have been a lot harsher,” he adds, after linking to Trump’s tweets.