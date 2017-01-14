January 14, 2017

LIFE IN THE POST-ANTIBIOTIC ERA: A superbug resistant to every available antibiotic has killed a woman in the US. But don’t worry, the government’s on it: “Many major pharmaceutical companies have stopped developing new antibiotics altogether. Last year for example, the FDA turned down Cempra Pharmaceuticals‘ new antibiotic, a drug designed to fight a type of bacterial pneumonia called solithromycin, citing too little information on how the drug might impact the liver. That additional trial would require testing out the antibiotic on 9,000 people.”