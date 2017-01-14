January 14, 2017

RUSSIANS! HACKING OBAMA’S DOGS! White House defends Sunny and Bo after biting report.

President Obama’s top spokesman on Friday defended the first family’s dogs after a report this week that one bit a young visitor.

White House press secretary Josh Earnest refused to confirm the report, but said with a grin that “Bo and Sunny have been genuine ambassadors to the American people.”

The comment elicited laughter from the reporters assembled inside the James A. Brady Press Briefing Room.

“They’ve represented themselves and their country quite well,” a smiling Earnest added.

TMZ reported Thursday that the younger Obama dog, Sunny, recently bit an 18-year-old family friend when she went to pet her.

The bite reportedly left a cut under the girl’s eye, which was treated by the White House physician.