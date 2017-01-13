January 13, 2017

WHY EYES WIDE SHUT IS STANLEY KUBRICK’S BEST FILM.

I wouldn’t call it his best; it’s not up to the standard set by his incredible run from 1964’s Dr. Strangelove through 1975’s Barry Lyndon, but like all of those films, there’s a lot going on under the surface that rewards repeated viewing and dedicated Kubrickologists (my unofficial minor in college), as this L.A. Weekly article hints.

UPDATE: No, I did not coordinate this post with Steve’s last item, but they do have an excellent Kubrickian symmetry when combined. Now I must get back to blogging on my CRM-114 over in Room 237.