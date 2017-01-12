January 12, 2017

MAD DUCK: Obama administration scraps ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy for Cubans.

The Obama administration is ending the “wet foot, dry foot” policy that granted residency to Cubans who arrived in the United States without visas.

That’s according to a senior administration official, who said the policy change was effective immediately.

The official said the U.S. and Cuba have spent several months negotiating the change, including an agreement from Cuba to allow those turned away from the U.S. to return.