January 12, 2017

EPA: Fiat Chrysler Used Emissions-Cheating Software.

Officials stopped short of calling Fiat Chrysler’s software defeat devices, saying they were continuing to investigate. But they nevertheless accused Fiat Chrysler of illegal activity and said it could cost the company $4.63 billion, based on a $44,539 penalty for each affected vehicle.

“This is a clear and serious violation of the Clean Air Act,” said EPA Assistant Administrator Cynthia Giles, adding Fiat Chrysler failed to disclose eight so-called auxiliary emission control devices on the vehicles when getting them certified. “AECDs that are not disclosed are illegal.”

Fiat Chrysler “is disappointed that the EPA has chosen to issue a notice of violation,” the auto maker said in a statement. The company “intends to work with the incoming administration to present its case and resolve this matter fairly and equitable and to assure the EPA and FCA US customers that the company’s diesel-powered vehicles meet all applicable regulatory requirements.”