January 12, 2017

DONALD TRUMP: Bringing Media A Reality Check:



The relationship with the White House press corps is being redefined by President-elect Donald Trump, who takes to Twitter to drive home his point and calls out journalists in a fiery new normal reporters will need to adjust to quickly, media watchdogs said.

“This administration is going to cause the press to rediscover itself and rediscover its true role,” said Richard Benedetto, an American University professor who as a reporter covered the White House for decades. “It’s going to be a rough ride because this president operates a little differently.”