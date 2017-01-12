January 12, 2017

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING: Senate opens Obamacare repeal drive with overnight marathon.

The House is expected take a swift vote on the resolution, possibly as early as Friday, which will trigger congressional committees to begin crafting a second bill that would roll back major parts of Obamacare. Though it will be weeks before Congress votes on that bill, Thursday still marked a victory for the Republican Party as it moves toward overhauling the country’s healthcare system.

I recall headline after headline over the last week or so, each claiming that Republican Senators were having second thoughts, due to the difficulty of repealing such a complicated law with so many popular provisions.

Those stories felt more like the MSM trying to create news than report it, and sure enough that feeling has been proven correct.