January 12, 2017

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING: Senate opens Obamacare repeal drive with overnight marathon.

The House is expected take a swift vote on the resolution, possibly as early as Friday, which will trigger congressional committees to begin crafting a second bill that would roll back major parts of Obamacare. Though it will be weeks before Congress votes on that bill, Thursday still marked a victory for the Republican Party as it moves toward overhauling the country’s healthcare system.

I recall headline after headline over the last week or so, each claiming that Republican Senators were having second thoughts, due to the difficulty of repealing such a complicated law with so many popular provisions.

Those stories felt more like the MSM trying to create news than report it, and sure enough that feeling has been proven correct.

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:04 am