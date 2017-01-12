January 12, 2017

JOHN HINDERAKER: Trump Bestrides The Left’s World Like A Colossus. “As we and others have documented countless times, the liberal world has gone bonkers over Donald Trump. It is an odd thing: Trump isn’t even a conservative, or wasn’t until recently. Yet liberals have gone nuts over his ascendancy in a way that is unprecedented. They make fools of themselves hour by hour, and, weirdly, don’t seem to notice. The current issue of Vanity Fair, a celebrity-oriented Democratic Party magazine, is a case in point. . . . Are these people nuts? For whatever reason, Donald Trump has driven them around the bend. As regular readers know, I was anything but a Trump supporter through the primary season. But observing how bizarrely liberals react to him makes me think that his fans were on to something from the beginning.”

Yes, they’re nuts. And yes, their craziness is cementing a lot of Trump support.