January 12, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Study: For-Profits Match Similar Nonprofits in Learning Results.



Students at for-profit institutions achieve learning results that are similar to those of students who attend comparable nonprofit colleges, according to a new study by the Council for Aid to Education.

The council used its Collegiate Learning Assessment to measure learning outcomes in six areas for 624 students from four for-profit higher education systems, which the study does not name, and then compared the scores with those of a matched group of students from 20 unnamed public and private institutions that were selected because they were similar to the for-profits on key measures related to academic performance. The CLA aims to show how students’ learning has grown on average between when they entered and when they graduated from an institution.

“In all six comparisons, students at proprietary institutions outperformed the students at the nonproprietary comparison institutions,” the study said. “However, in all but one case, the difference in mean scores is too small to be considered statistically significant.” Students from the for-profits outperformed their peers at nonprofits to a statistically significant degree on the performance task section, which includes measurements of problem solving and writing.