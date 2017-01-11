January 11, 2017

JOURNALISM IN 2017:

So the problem here is that you can call for an investigation, but who do you trust to investigate? The news media? The national security bureaucracy? Congress? All of them have gone out of their way to prove themselves untrustworthy. That’s not a good thing, but it’s reality.

And this has the effect of inoculating Trump against real scandals down the line. So much so that I almost wonder if this wasn’t a Trump Organization “false flag” designed to discredit press attacks. The truth is out there!