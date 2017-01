WHAT IS IT DOING UP THERE ALL THIS TIME? Air Force’s Mysterious X-37B Space Plane Wings by 600 Days in Orbit.

“It remains a very useful way to test out things,” Winston Beauchamp, deputy undersecretary of the Air Force for space, told Space.com last September during an American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) meeting in Long Beach, California.

And that’s about all the Air Force has to say about that.