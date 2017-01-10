January 10, 2017

HMM: Yikes: Intel chiefs told Trump Russia claims to have compromising personal and financial information on him; Update: CNN video added; Update: Memos leaked to BuzzFeed.

Meanwhile, people on Twitter are claiming the original source is actually a 4Chan prank, which ordinarily would be absurd, but these days, well, who knows?

Meanwhile, of course, Trump has survived so many scandals that it’s hard to imagine what would count as “compromising.” But stay tuned. This may well be “Fake News,” but it’s not as if Trump and Putin haven’t been friendly. However, every time we’ve had word of the big pending scandal that will definitely kill off Trump’s presidency this time, it’s been a bust.

And if it by some chance does work out that way? Enjoy President Pence, Dems!