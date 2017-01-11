January 11, 2017

LINDA STASI: Meryl Streep’s speech was annoying, elitist and full of lies.

And:

So how could Streep, who makes $5 million a movie, and will reportedly be making $825,000 per episode for a new TV show, cluelessly face that dazzling room of the luckiest people on the earth, and declare that they all “belong to the most vilified segments in American society right now. Think about it: Hollywood, foreigners and the press.” What?

That’s three lies in a row — four if you count the one about Mixed Martial Arts not being an art.