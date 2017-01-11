January 11, 2017
LINDA STASI: Meryl Streep’s speech was annoying, elitist and full of lies.
And:
So how could Streep, who makes $5 million a movie, and will reportedly be making $825,000 per episode for a new TV show, cluelessly face that dazzling room of the luckiest people on the earth, and declare that they all “belong to the most vilified segments in American society right now. Think about it: Hollywood, foreigners and the press.” What?
That’s three lies in a row — four if you count the one about Mixed Martial Arts not being an art.
All would be forgiven if Streep would just apologize for abusing her reputation to trick me into sitting through 20 minutes of Ricki and the Flash.