January 11, 2017

“GAS TAXES ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO CONSERVE GASOLINE.” “OKAY, I’LL BUY AN ELECTRIC CAR.” “WE HAVE TO TAX YOUR ELECTRIC CAR SO WE WON’T LOSE GAS TAX REVENUE.” Indiana thinking about adding fees just for plug-in vehicles. “Additionally, Indiana may increase its gasoline tax by 10 cents a gallon. That would increase gas taxes for typical Indiana drivers by about $50 a year. Still, the plug-in vehicle fees reflect the issue many states are facing in regards to governments not being able to collect gas taxes from the growing inventory of plug-in vehicles.” Okay, you have to pay for the roads somehow. But . . .