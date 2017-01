THE TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN GETS ANOTHER BOOST: Missouri Democrat Puts Police-As-Pigs Painting Back Up. Plus, threats of violence:



A painting by a constituent of Missouri Democrat William Lacy Clay in the Capitol’s high school art competition has been removed twice by House Republicans. “We might just have to kick somebody’s ass and stop them,” Congressional Black Caucus chairman Cedric L. Richmond said when asked if it needed security personnel to protect it.

Well, okay then.