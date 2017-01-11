January 11, 2017

IF THE TEA PARTY HAD DONE THIS IN 2009, THERE WOULD HAVE BEEN ACCOUNTABILITY AND DEMANDS FOR CIVILITY AND RESPECT: Spicer: Dems should be held ‘accountable’ for Sessions protests.

Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Democrats must answer for protesters disrupting confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees.

Spicer’s remarks follow demonstrators repeatedly interrupting proceedings for Trump’s attorney general pick Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) on Tuesday.

“I think Democrats should be held accountable and asked, ‘Do you think this is appropriate for left-wing groups to come in and interrupt a hearing?'” Spicer said on Fox News’s “Outnumbered.”

“I think the Democrats should be asked, ‘Are you going to denounce the tactics of Code Pink at a hearing like this?” continued Spicer, who is currently communications director for the Republican National Committee (RNC).

“They need to be held accountable for the tactics on the left the same way we’re apparently held accountable for the tactics of people who have a right-leaning thought.”