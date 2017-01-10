January 10, 2017

JESSE WALKER ON MARGARET SULLIVAN AND “FAKE NEWS.” “Once you’ve started slapping the ‘fake news’ label on anything that looks like sloppy reporting or ideological bias in the alternative press, you’ve pretty much guaranteed that people will start flinging it when they think they’ve spotted sloppy reporting or ideological bias in the mainstream. No media-machine efficiency was required. Ask the right who taught them how to do this stuff, and they can look up from their bed and tell you: You, all right? I learned it by watching you!”