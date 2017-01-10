January 10, 2017

DIVERSITY IS OUR STRENGTH: Austria police investigate Afghans over New Year’s sexual assaults. “Austrian police are investigating six Afghan refugees over sexual attacks on 18 women during New Year’s Eve celebrations in the western province of Tyrol, a police officer involved with the case said on Monday. . . . The women reported that assailants had groped and tried to kiss them that evening as they stood in or near a crowded central square in the city of Innsbruck for a concert and fireworks display. Some women said they had been clasped by a man from behind while others groped their breasts and genitals, said Kranebitter.” Why are these women so unaccepting of a different culture?