January 9, 2017
TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY EDITION: Women’s March on Washington Opens Contentious Dialogues About Race.
Many thousands of women are expected to converge on the nation’s capital for the Women’s March on Washington the day after Donald J. Trump’s inauguration. Jennifer Willis no longer plans to be one of them.
Ms. Willis, a 50-year-old wedding minister from South Carolina, had looked forward to taking her daughters to the march. Then she read a post on the Facebook page for the march that made her feel unwelcome because she is white.
The post, written by a black activist from Brooklyn who is a march volunteer, advised “white allies” to listen more and talk less. It also chided those who, it said, were only now waking up to racism because of the election.
“You don’t just get to join because now you’re scared, too,” read the post. “I was born scared.”
Stung by the tone, Ms. Willis canceled her trip.
“This is a women’s march,” she said. “We’re supposed to be allies in equal pay, marriage, adoption. Why is it now about, ‘White women don’t understand black women’?”
Because people have been rewarded for this sort of drama all their lives, and nobody has enough self-discipline to set it aside now because they haven’t been rewarded for that.
Plus:
Ms. Rose said in an interview that the intention of the post was not to weed people out but rather to make them understand that they had a lot of learning to do.
“I needed them to understand that they don’t just get to join the march and not check their privilege constantly,” she said.
That phrase — check your privilege — exasperates Ms. Willis. She asked a reporter: “Can you please tell me what that means?”
It means decades of campus diversity training are going to make organizing an anti-Trump movement a lot harder.