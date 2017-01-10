January 10, 2017

SO THIS UPDATE FROM ROD DREHER ON THE MEDIA, STATUS, AND NARRATIVE CONTROL IS WORTH BREAKING OUT:

The Times frames the Chicago case this way specifically for the same reason the European media initially downplayed – or ignored – stories of those mass migrant rapes:

They don’t want to give the “haters” any breathing space.

That is, to be forthright about what happened gives the alt-right types the ability to say “See, we told you so!” The Times has its own narrative and will not give this competing, conservative, “hate” narrative any air.

But it’s inevitable that the truth will emerge. In which case the alt-right types are EVEN MORE empowered, because they can both point to events, and the media’s attempt to cover them up – “fake news” indeed.

The media is utterly destroying its credibility this way, but it’s more beholden to “tolerance” than it is the truth. And this is why it will die out, because when a business model built up on reporting the truth suddenly has a new primary goal – it can’t survive.

Plus: “True. About a decade ago, as a working journalist, it became clear to me that when it came to some subjects, the media thought it’s job was more about managing the news than reporting it. If you read, for example, The New York Times as if we were the USSR and it was Pravda, you better understand its meaning. The comparison is certainly not one-to-one, but it’s closer than it ought to be.”

And this, of course, is what made Kellyanne Conway’s riposte to Meryl Streep so effective: She specificially mentioned that the white disabled man was attacked by 4 black men who shouted anti-Trump and anti-white slogans. That undercuts not only Streep’s point, but also the media that support Streep.