January 10, 2017

FAKE NEWS: Media trips over itself to make hate-crime narratives converge.

The picture became clearer as police departments and college campuses across the country responded to media and public pressure to address the “post-election hate spike.” Nearly every hate crime detailed in the article, which used the word “alleged” once, turned out to be a hoax or investigations remain ongoing, though some have been suspended due to lack of evidence.

Police suspended the investigation into “the robbery of a Muslim student at San Diego State University who wore traditional religious clothing” in December after no corroborating evidence emerged to confirm her account that two Trump supporters ripped off her hijab and stole her car. “The victim in this case you are referring to decided she no longer wanted to pursue the matter criminally,” a police spokesman told the Daily Caller on Dec. 23, adding that the report of a stolen car was “unfounded as the victim forgot where she parked her vehicle.”

The Washington Post mentioned the alleged incident six times in hate crime posts, including a Dec. 15 article contrasting it with a New York City hate crime hoax: “Muslim advocates expressed concern that Seweid’s episode would hurt the credibility of real anti-Muslim attacks and other hate crimes.” It never mentioned it again after the Caller’s report, nor did it update any previous stories that included the anecdote.