January 10, 2017

YOU NEED TO CHECK MY WHAT? Alabama’s Bathroom Bill Would Have People Guarding Stalls.

The bathroom bill, called the Alabama Privacy Act, would put attendants in mixed gender public bathrooms to guard against potential “molestation, assault and battery,” reports AL.com.

“Further, to the extent possible, it is incumbent upon this state to ensure the emotional and physical security of its residents and the visitors to this state,” the bill states.

The act, slated to be introduced in February by GOP Sen. Phil Williams, would force public institutions to have bathrooms that only serve one gender or to place attendants in bathrooms that serve both genders.