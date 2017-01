CONNECTICUT DEMOCRAT SEN. CHRIS MURPHY ON HUGH HEWITT: Yeah, the Reid Rule precedent applies to Trump’s appointments too. “The precedent, yeah, I mean, I think the precedent of changing the rules in the middle of the Congress, right, was, you know, was the basis on changing the number of 60 to 50 for presidential appointees. So I assume that that precedent still holds. You can argue against it for policy grounds, but I’m not sure that the precedent changes in this Congress.”