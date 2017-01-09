January 9, 2017

NEWS YOU CAN USE: The Hidden Dangers of Male Modeling. “Muscle-bound male models with perfect cheekbones and fat paychecks? They do not seem like obvious victims. But as I found during my short career as a male model, men and boys are increasingly at risk in the odd, unregulated workplace that is the fashion world. Being a man does not make you safe: Male models are often subject to sexual harassment but rarely report it. And, like their female counterparts, they are under intense pressure to have just the right kind of body. Recent menswear trends have polarized male catwalk modeling, encouraging either extreme muscularity or waifish androgyny. Want to look like that? It will likely make you sick.”

The fashion industry sounds seriously exploitative and dangerously unregulated. I hope the federal government will crack down. I’m sure the industry won’t object, since their politics are generally in favor of government regulation.