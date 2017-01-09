January 9, 2017

JUST A NUMBER: IMDB seeks injunction against law that prevents it from posting actors’ ages.

While IMDb insists that it “shares the worthy goal of preventing age discrimination,” it claims that the law “does not advance, much less achieve, that goal.”

Now, a week after the January 1 deadline to remove actor ages from its site, IMDb is taking things a step further, and has in fact made a court filing to request a preliminary injunction stopping the Attorney General of California from enforcing the law.

“Rather than properly passing laws designed to address the root problem of age discrimination, the state of California has chosen instead to chill free speech and to undermine access to factual information of public interest,” the Amazon subsidiary said in a Thursday court filing. The law “plainly violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and cannot be enforced.”