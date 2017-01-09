January 9, 2017

STOP! IN THE NAME OF THE PRONOUN POLICE! “Queer Activist Arrested for Murder, Friend Insists He Goes By ‘They,’” and Berkeley newspaper updates story accordingly:

Berkeleyside, a local independent news outlet, rushed a story to the presses on Friday, but it had to issue an important correction. Reportedly, the suspected murderer would rather be called by the pronoun “they,” as opposed to “he.”

Facing murder charges is nothing compared to being “misgendered,” apparently. (A later update would clarify Gomez’s age at 22.)

Police have identified the wanted person as 24-year-old Pablo Gomez Jr. of North Hollywood. According to Gomez Jr.’s Facebook page, they are a UC Berkeley student who lives in Berkeley. [A friend contacted Berkeleyside after publication to say that Gomez Jr. uses the pronoun “they.” This story has been updated.]

As if this note were not enough, the article also included a correction statement at the bottom.