January 8, 2017

WHAT HATH MERKEL WROUGHT? Germany’s Islamist scene growing: security chief. “Germany’s domestic security chief warned Sunday that the country’s radical Islamist scene is not only growing, but becoming more decentralised, posing greater challenges to surveillance operations. . . . Overall, the number of Salafists — or fundamentalist Sunni Muslims — in Germany has risen to more than 9,700, sharply up from 3,800 people in 2011, said Maassen.”

Admit a bunch of people who despise you, then act weak. What could go wrong?