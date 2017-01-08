January 8, 2017

IT’S BEEN A BAD YEAR FOR THE FBI: Sun-Sentinel: FBI owes better answers on Fort Lauderdale airport shooting. “According to various reports, Santiago said he wanted to talk about the government having taken over his mind, about being forced to watch propaganda videos on ISIS and about feeling forced to fight for the Islamic State terror group. You’d think words like ISIS and Islamic State would hit agents in the face.”

Well, it’s not like he said he was a Tea Partier and opposed ObamaCare or something. That would have gotten a much more vigorous response.