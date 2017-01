LAWPROF SCOTT GERBER ON THE LAW PROFESSORS’ LETTER AGAINST JEFF SESSIONS: “Of course, this is not the first time that leftist law professors have tried to influence Congress with preposterous arguments.”

Plus, from Northwestern’s Stephen Presser: Sen. Sessions and the smug self-satisfaction of the law professoriate.

Well, colleges and universities now serve as “political action committees for the left,” and there’s no reason why law schools should be different.