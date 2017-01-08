January 8, 2017

TAXPROF ROUNDUP: The IRS Scandal, Day 1340: Tax Professors Discuss The Future Of Tax Administration And Enforcement After ‘What The Media Often Refer To As The ‘IRS Targeting Scandal’.’

Well, after all, it was an IRS targeting scandal. One of the things that has disappointed me about that scandal is the extent to which so many tax professors have gone out of their way to ignore it, to try to minimize it, and even to try to shame Paul Caron out of continuing to cover it. I used to think of tax folks as wonks who cared more about getting it right than about politics, but — as with pretty much every species of seemingly-honest wonkery — that turned out not to be the case once Obama was in office.