January 6, 2017

KNOWN WOLF SYNDROME STRIKES AGAIN at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, but you have to wade ten paragraphs into this article by CBS’s Miami affiliate to find it:

[Esteban Santiago-Ruiz, 26, the suspected gunman in the deadly airport attack] was born to Puerto Rican parents in New Jersey and recently became a father of a baby boy.

He also had military experience.

His aunt, according to nj.com, said after a tour of duty in Iraq, he “lost his mind” and was hospitalized at one point for mental health issues. He was given an honorable discharge from the Alaska National Guard for performance-related issues.

In November 2016, he walked into an FBI office in Anchorage claiming that he was being forced to fight for ISIS and was sent to a psychiatric hospital, officials revealed.

In 2011 or 2012, he was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations for child porn. Three weapons and a computer were seized, but there was not enough evidence to prosecute, according to law enforcement sources.

Santiago also has a record for minor traffic violations and was evicted in 2015 for not paying rent.