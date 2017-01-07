January 7, 2017

ENTITLEMENT AND INSANITY: She was angry she always lost. So this woman threatened to kill lottery officials, police say. “A Pennsylvania lottery player who kept buying losing scratch-off tickets called her string of losses a conspiracy and threatened to kill employees at state lottery headquarters, authorities said. Towanda A. Shields is wanted on 53 charges, including harassment, stalking and terroristic threats, for phone calls and voice-mail messages that police said started as a ‘nuisance’ last year and escalated into a ‘relentless’ stream of hostile, sexually explicit and threatening statements to Pennsylvania Lottery officials in Lower Swatara Township.”

Plus: “Most people know when they play the lottery, they’re not going to win. She seemed like she had a sense of entitlement — that she was supposed to win the lottery.”

Funny, when I saw this breakout quote on Twitter — “She seemed like she had a sense of entitlement — that she was supposed to win the lottery,” I thought it was about Hillary