January 6, 2017

MASCULINITY: Deployed wounded warrior completes back-to-back tours.

“Being here, you get treated like a normal person, not like an amputee. Not like an injured guy,” said Tech. Sgt. Jason Caswell, as he added more 45-pound plates to his barbell.

In the crowded 455th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron “prison gym” at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Caswell is outlifting most. He should be – he showed many of them the ropes.

After a sports injury in 2010, Caswell underwent a year of surgeries, two years of painful limb-recovery therapy, followed by physical therapy. In October 2014, his limb still hadn’t healed and began to worsen. Caswell elected to amputate his injured leg.

It has since been replaced with a prosthetic, which has allowed him the mobility he needs to get back to work and stay fit.

Tech. Sgt. Micah Cox, an expeditor also with the 455th EAMXS, calls to him across the gym, “Show her how you strengthen your carbon fiber!”

Caswell responds with his always-ready laugh.