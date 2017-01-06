January 6, 2017

NARRATIVE FAIL: I think we just found the worst media analysis of the Chicago kidnapping.

The Post was quick to cover the story, and they had a good, detailed report published early, early Thursday morning.

Then the newspaper’s first commentary on the incident was Callum Borchers’ hot take: “Pro-Trump narratives converge in one awful attack streamed on Facebook.”

Oh boy.

The basic gist of the article is this: Kidnapping and torture is bad, but it’s also bad that Trump supporters are using the attack to reaffirm their false notions about violence in Chicago, media bias and persecution of white people.