January 5, 2017

ANNALS OF RACIAL HATE: 10 years later: Remembering Christian-Newsom. “Ten years ago, a small group kidnapped, beat, tortured, raped and killed Channon Christian and her boyfriend Christopher Newsom, eventually leaving the young couple’s bodies in an industrial section of North Knoxville. . . . Newsom was almost immediately raped, fatally shot in the head, and set afire along nearby railroad tracks between Ninth Avenue and Cherry Street. Christian was tortured and raped for several days before suffocating in a trash can with plastic bags over her head.”

There was no White House commentary, and no mass marches or riots. And not all that much press attention. Because these horrors did not Advance The Narrative.