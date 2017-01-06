January 6, 2017

THIS MAKES ME THINK THAT THEY MAY ACTUALLY BE READY TO TAKE ON THE BUREAUCRACY: House Republicans revive obscure rule that allows them to slash the pay of individual federal workers to $1.



Democrats and federal employee unions say the provision, which one called the “Armageddon Rule,” could prove alarming to the federal workforce because it comes in combination with President-elect Donald Trump’s criticism of the Washington bureaucracy, his call for a freeze on government hiring and his nomination of Cabinet secretaries who in some cases seem to be at odds with the mission of the agencies they would lead.

Yes, I can see why they’d find this alarming. Not everyone will share that sentiment.