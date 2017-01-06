January 6, 2017

PROCUREMENT BLUES: The most expensive F-35 variant has hit another major snag that could take years to fix.

Essentially the problem, detailed in a Navy report with data dating back to 2014, deals with rough takeoffs that hurt and disorient pilots at the critical moment when they’re taking off from a carrier. The Pentagon’s red team found the problem was due to several factors central to the plane’s design, and recommended several fixes that will take several months to several years to fully fix. The report states that long term actions to address the problem will not take place until 2019, at which point they’ll take 12-36 months to implement. Redesigns to the plane, as well as to carriers, may be necessary to fully address the problem.

But then this:

At a roundtable discussion in December, F-35 Program Executive Officer Lt. Gen. Christopher Bogdan assured reporters that F-35C takeoff problems only occur when the planes takeoff with low weight load outs, saying ” you don’t see this problem at all” when the plane is more laden with ordnance or fuel. A representative from Lockheed Martin told Business Insider that all the catapult launches they had monitored were successful.

This is the first time since the F-111 that the Air Force and Navy have tried to share a common airframe, and naval variant never made it to production.