January 5, 2017

HOW CAN WE MISS HER IF SHE WON’T GO AWAY? Clinton Mulling NYC Mayoral Run.

Hank Sheinkopf, a New York Democratic consultant, told Newsmax, “She is wildly popular among New Yorkers — so much so that were she to file, [Mayor Bill] de Blasio would have to file his retirement papers on the same day.”

“She’s talking about it,” a former elected city official told Newsmax.

De Blasio dragged his feet endorsing Clinton during the election. It took him six months to endorse, and when he finally did on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” in October 2015, Clinton’s campaign emailed reporters saying it was “a sign of the campaign’s continued momentum.”