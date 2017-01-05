January 5, 2017

NEVER GONNA DRINK YOU UP: 80’s pop singer Rick Astley coming out with his own craft beer.

“I enjoy a beer with friends and I’m hoping to sell my own brand soon,” Astley said. “I’ve been working with the Mikkeller brewery in Copenhagen, which was founded ten years ago by a teacher who made his own beer at home. Mikkeller beer is quite experimental and they’ve been sending me various bottles to sample.” The singer explained that the brewery has a variety with ales with some being “quite fruity – one was a pear beer they make for a restaurant.” His own beer is reportedly a fruity tasting pilsner.

If I’m reading this right, Astley isn’t coming up with his own brew, but sampling Mikkeller’s to find one he likes well enough to put his name on.

So no different from most celebrity-branded perfumes then.