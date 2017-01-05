January 5, 2017

SOCIAL JUSTICE MEDIA: 4 arrested in beating broadcast on Facebook Live.

The disturbing 30-minute video shows a man tied up and his mouth covered, cowering in the corner of a room. His attackers laugh and shout “f*ck Donald Trump” and “f*ck white people” as they kick and punch him.

The video shows someone cutting into his scalp with a knife leaving a visibly bald patch.

Police said the victim is an 18-year-old with special needs. Officers found the disoriented young man wandering a Chicago street “in crisis” Tuesday afternoon.

He was so traumatized that it took most of the night for him to calm down to the point that he was able to talk to police, Captain Steven Sesso said.

The suspects, two men and two women, all 18, are in custody awaiting formal charges.

The victim knew at least one of his accused attackers from school, Commander Kevin Duffin said. Though he may have voluntarily gotten into a van with the group, police are considering kidnapping charges.

Because the victim is white and the people in the video are black, police also are investigating whether hate crime charges are appropriate, Duffin said.

“Although they are adults, they’re 18. Kids make stupid decisions — I shouldn’t call them kids, they’re legally adults, but they’re young adults and they make stupid decisions,” Duffin said.