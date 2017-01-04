January 4, 2017

THEY TOLD ME IF WE ELECTED TRUMP, RACIAL HATE CRIMES WOULD ABOUND. AND THEY WERE RIGHT! Chicago Police: 4 in custody after man tied up, tortured on Facebook Live.

Chicago investigators are questioning four African-Americans after a Facebook Live video shows a group of people torturing a white mentally disabled man while someone yelled “F*** Trump!” and “F*** white people!”

Chicago police were made aware of the video Tuesday afternoon. A young African American woman streamed the video live on Facebook showing at least four people holding the young white man hostage.

“The video is reprehensible,” said police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

“It’s sickening. You know it makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that,” Police Supt. Eddie Johnson added.

In the video, the victim is repeatedly kicked and hit, his scalp is cut, all while he is tied up with his mouth taped shut.