January 4, 2017

STAUNCH EPA OPPONENT TAKES HELM OF SENATE’S TOP OVERSIGHT PANEL:

[Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.] said the committee’s “early” priorities will be: Confirming Trump nominee Scott Pruitt as administrator of the EPA.

Pass “badly needed reforms to problematic EPA regulations issued over the past eight years.”

Finding ways to “better empower rural communities by addressing aging roads, bridges and dams.”

That last bullet point shouldn’t be a problem at all. While early in Obama’s first term, then-Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Interior Deanna Archuleta (D-NM) promised that at least during the Obama administration, “You will never see another federal dam,” dam building still enjoys wide support on both sides of the aisle – just ask NBC’s Rachel Maddow (and presumably her commercial’s director as well, Maddow’s fellow archleftist, Spike Lee):