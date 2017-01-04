January 4, 2017

ALLIES: Turkey Makes Veiled Threat Over Incirlik.

In the past few weeks, Turkey has complained that the coalition forces aren’t providing air cover to Turkish troops trying to capture the key IS-held town of al-Bab.

Fikri Isik said Wednesday: “this is leading to serious disappointment in the Turkish public opinion.”

“We are telling our allies … that this is leading to questions over Incirlik.” He was referring to the air base in southern Turkey that is home to coalition planes involved in the anti-IS campaign. IS has claimed responsibility for the New Year’s Istanbul nightclub attack that killed 39 people.