SASHA VOLOKH THINKS IT’S DANGEROUS for Trump to retain private security. Given the change in military technology and the state since Aristotle, I’m not sure the quotes are apposite.

But if you’ve read my paper on military coups in the United States, — and if you haven’t, go read it right now, what are you thinking? — you’ll know that private security for the President makes a coup much more difficult. But it’s not like anyone’s ever talked about that kind of thing. . . .