January 4, 2017

MILLENNIALS HARDEST HIT: Cuba Is Actually a Terrible Place to Go. “Call it a millennial thing or the ‘Uber’ effect but I planned my trip to Cuba about 48 hours before my arrival. With a carry-on and a couple friends in tow, I boarded a flight to what seemed like the forbidden city. What I experienced as soon as I landed was the opposite of everything I imagined.”

Plus: “Between one of my friends having the smallest bladder in the universe and my other friend trying to find non-existent wifi, I thought it was time to make an executive decision and go in search of the baggage office. What transpired was beyond comical. We were told by 8 different people that the office was either on the first, second, or third floor. As we set out to find the office, I saw a booth that was titled ‘Information.’ As I walked up and asked where the American Airlines office was, I noticed a group of people in a glass elevator just banging on the door. I quickly ran up to the desk and informed them that I thought people were stuck in the elevator to which the lady just responded, ‘Yes.’ I chose to fight my own battle instead of continuing to try to get help for the people stuck in the elevator.”