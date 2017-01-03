January 3, 2017

FUNDAMENTAL TRANSFORMATION: Inside Trump’s strategy to remodel the Supreme Court. “Trump’s team wants to make filling the seat held by the late Justice Antonin Scalia one of the earliest acts of his presidency, according to multiple transition officials, in hopes of scoring an energizing and unifying victory for the conservative movement. . . . While Scalia’s seat is the only current opening, Trump’s advisers are plotting how to fill that vacancy in tandem with the next one — a slot if vacated by a liberal justice like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 83, or swing-vote Justice Anthony Kennedy, 80, could far more dramatically move the court’s political center of gravity to the right.”

I’m so old, I can remember when Trump was impulsive, ignorant and incapable of thinking strategically.