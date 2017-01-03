January 3, 2017

THE DIVERSION OF LEFTY ENERGY INTO POINTLESS SOCIAL-MEDIA OUTRAGE MOBS HAS BEEN A BOON FOR THE RIGHT: The Left has absolutely lost the plot.

The blood-soaked terror attack in Istanbul swiftly confirmed any glimmer of belief we held in remaining safe and secure was premature. In the face of such horror, the insipid Left has launched a new comedy show. They’re squealing to boycott publisher Simon & Schuster as it confirmed Milo Yiannopoulos, far right journalist and speaker, has signed a book deal reportedly worth $US250,000. Yes, this cat and mouse cartoon is how they choose to expend their energy. It’s entertaining already. Pre-orders have pushed his autobiography, Dangerous, out in March, to the top of Amazon’s bestseller lists in America and Canada. Leftie howling has managed publicity as slickly as their outrage over screenings of Cassie Jaye’s The Red Pill documentary secured awareness.

Really, this is win/win.

