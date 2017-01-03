SHOT:

Conway on NBC on Trump keeping parts of Obamacare: "He has committed to retaining those pieces that his advisers will say are working." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) January 3, 2017

CHASER:

People must remember that ObamaCare just doesn't work, and it is not affordable – 116% increases (Arizona). Bill Clinton called it "CRAZY" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

I wouldn’t bet on anything until we see what actually comes out of Congress and onto President Trump’s desk.