January 3, 2017
SHOT:
Conway on NBC on Trump keeping parts of Obamacare: "He has committed to retaining those pieces that his advisers will say are working."
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) January 3, 2017
CHASER:
People must remember that ObamaCare just doesn't work, and it is not affordable – 116% increases (Arizona). Bill Clinton called it "CRAZY"
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017
I wouldn’t bet on anything until we see what actually comes out of Congress and onto President Trump’s desk.