January 3, 2017

OPEN CARRY COMING TO FLORIDA? Senate Judiciary Committee to Hear Open Carry Bill.

The legislation, SB 140, is sponsored by Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, who introduced the measure last year when he was a state representative.

If passed, the bill would allow Florida’s 1.7 million concealed carry permit holders to openly carry their firearms. The more sweeping part of the measure, however, would eliminate gun-free zones in places like secondary schools, local centers and government meeting areas.

The bill would not allow CCW permit holders to carry their firearms on college or athletic events and restrictions would still exist on carrying guns to restaurants and bars. Any permit holder in violation of the restrictions in the bill would face a misdemeanor charge.

The Judiciary Committee is the first stop for the bill, and the odds are in its favor this year since Steube chairs that committee.